Eagles Wednesday Injury Report Week 8: Team Has 11 Players Listed Coming Off Bye

The Philadelphia Eagles will play their seventh game of the 2022 season on Sunday afternoon, at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and on Wednesday, they released their first official injury report of Week 8 with 11 players listed on it.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Eagles was defensive end Brandon Graham (hamstring). He is, however, expected to be fine by the end of the week and especially with the Eagles coming off their bye week.

Listed as limited participants for the Eagles on Wednesday were cornerback James Bradberry (not injury related/rest), wide receiver A.J. Brown (not injury related/rest), defensive end Fletcher Cox (not injury related/rest), guard Landon Dickerson (not injury related/rest), linebacker Patrick Johnson (concussion), center Jason Kelce (not injury related/rest), guard Isaac Seumalo (ankle/rest), cornerback Darius Slay (not injury related/rest), and defensive end Josh Sweat (not injury related/rest). As of Wednesday morning, Johnson was still considered to be in concussion protocol. The Eagles are hopeful he’ll be ready come Sunday.

Practicing fully for the Eagles on Wednesday was cornerback Josh Jobe (shoulder).

The Eagles Thursday practice participation report figures to look a lot different than Wednesday and that means a good chunk of the players listed as limited today will likely be listed as full. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Wednesday that he hopes to have all players available come Sunday.