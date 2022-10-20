Dolphins Thursday Injury Report Week 7: CB Keion Crossen, DE Emmanuel Ogbah Remain Sidelined

The Miami Dolphins have now released their second injury report of Week 7 ahead of the team’s Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Thursday offering shows a few players moving in the right direction in practice participation and a few others still sidelined a second consecutive day.

Not practicing for the Dolphins on Thursday were cornerback Keion Crossen (knee), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back), and linebacker Sam Eguavoen (illness), who is a new addition to the team’s injury report. Crossen and Ogbah also sat out Wednesday’s practice as well.

Limited in practice on Thursday for the Dolphins were tackle Terron Armstead (toe), linebacker Jerome Baker (hip) cornerback Kader Kohou (abdomen), tackle Greg Little (Achilles), defensive tackle Zach Sieler (hand), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring), quarterback Skylar Thompson (right thumb), defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand), and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder). Little went in the wrong direction on Thursday as he was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday.

Practicing fully on Thursday for the Dolphins were linebacker Melvin Ingram (not injury related – resting player), cornerback Xavien Howard (not injury related – resting player), running back Raheem Mostert (knee), cornerback Elijah Campbell (foot), and wide receiver Tanner Conner (knee).

It needs to be noted that Dolphins placed cornerback Nik Needham and linebacker Trey Flowers on the team’s Reserve/Injured list on Wednesday. They both must now miss at least the next four games.