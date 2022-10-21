Dolphins Friday Injury Report Week 7: CB Keion Crossen Doubtful; Nine Others Questionable

The Miami Dolphins have now filed their Week 7 Friday injury report ahead of the team’s Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the offering shows one player listed as doubtful for that contest and nine others listed as questionable.

The Dolphins have cornerback Keion Crossen (knee) listed as doubtful on their Friday injury report after he failed to practice once again earlier in the day. Crossen failed to practice any day this week so it’s a good bet he’ll miss the Sunday night game unless he gets upgraded on Saturday.

Nine players in total end the week listed as questionable for the Dolphins on Friday and that list includes tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (rest/groin), cornerback Kader Kohou (abdomen), tackle Greg Little (Achilles), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring), quarterback Skylar Thompson (right thumb), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand). Of those nine players, all were limited in Friday practice participation except for Armstead, who sat out the session. Armstead is expected to still play Sunday night barring a setback.

“Ogbah is one of many that we’re going to take up to game time to kind of figure this one out,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday. “So that, I couldn’t say with all certainty that he’s going to be out or in. I could more – it’d be more accurate to say maybe he’s questionable. But they’re all working very hard to be with their team at this juncture.”

Practicing fully for the Dolphins on Friday were linebacker Sam Eguavoen (illness), linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), defensive tackle Zach Sieler (hand), wide receiver Tanner Conner (knee), and running back Raheem Mostert (knee). None of those five players received game status designations on Friday so they all should be good to go for Sunday night. The same goes for linebacker Melvin ingram and defensive back Elijah Campbell (foot) after they were both removed from the injury report on Thursday.