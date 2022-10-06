Chris Wormley On Kenny Pickett Starting: ‘It’s A Super Exciting Time For Us’

Kenny Pickett, the Pittsburgh Steelers first round pick out of Pitt and presumed heir to Super Bowl Champion quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made his debut on the second half of the Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Upon doing so, he gave the offense a much-needed spark, scoring two rushing touchdowns and giving them the lead. Though this wasn’t enough, the team hopes that Pickett can build off this performance. On the other side of the ball, the team’s defensive end Chris Wormley was asked about the rookie’s debut.

“It’s a super exciting time for us,” Wormley said when asked about the rookie quarterback on 93.7 The Fan’s Off The Field With Aditi Kinkhabwala.“I don’t know if you were at the game Sunday when Kenny came in the second half, and it gave us a big boost, he scored those two rushing touchdowns. I think that confidence that he gained in just those two quarters, hopefully it’s gonna carry him on for the next 14, 13 games.”

For Wormley and the defense, they are going into what will be their biggest test to date on the road against a high-powered Buffalo Bills’ offense led by All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen. Wormley, who started last season on the defensive line alongside Cameron Heyward in place of Stephon Tuitt, will need to bring his A-game.

Pickett also has a tall task ahead, as he is set to make his debut against a daunted Buffalo defense that features the likes of All-Pro linebacker Von Miller. Not to mention, on the road in Highmark Stadium.

As is the case with Steelers Nation, Wormley could not contain his excitement for the rookie’s debut. Upon marching onto Acrisure Stadium after a poor offensive first half, the crowd exploded in excitement according to a Twitter video by 93.7 The Fan’s Colin Dunlap.

Steelers linemen were waving the crowd to quiet down when Kenny Pickett took the field. That’s how loud the ovation was. pic.twitter.com/5SpPeJlfzy — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) October 2, 2022

Though the game against the New York Jets did not culminate as desired, scoring two touchdowns and making several impressive throws may just indeed be the confidence boost that Pickett needs moving forward.

If there is one way to absolutely ensure that Pickett has the requisite confidence, it’s pulling off the unlikely upset against the Bills Sunday. The Steelers are 14 point under dogs, the most in franchise history.

On paper, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where the Steelers win. However, if such a scenario exists, it likely starts and ends with a commendable and mistake-free Pickett performance to match the Bills offensive fire power. After all, there is not much tape on him for the opposition to use to prepare, and he may have a chance to become an X-factor. Regardless, as Wormley mentioned, this is indeed an exciting time.