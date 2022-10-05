Bills Wednesday Injury Report Week 5: List Of 16 Players Includes Several Starters

The Buffalo Bills will play their fifth game of the 2022 season on Sunday afternoon, at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and on Wednesday, they released their first official injury report of Week 5 with a whopping 16 players listed on it.

Not practicing for the Bills on Wednesday were cornerback Christian Benford (hand), wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (not injury related), tight end Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (concussion), linebacker Von Miller (not injury related), safety Jordan Poyer (ribs), and guard Rodger Saffold (not injury related).

As you can see, three of those players were given rest days on Wednesday. McKenzie might be the key player to watch of that group of players due to him dealing with a concussion this week.

Limited in practice on Wednesday for the Bills were center Mitch Morse (elbow), tackle Justin Murray (foot), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring). It will now be interesting to see if any of those four players go full in practice on Thursday.

Practicing fully for the Bills on Wednesday were wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle) and cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm/knee).

It’s worth pointing out that Kumerow, Benford, Murray, Oliver, and Phillips were all inactive for the Bills’ Week 4 game.