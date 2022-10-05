Bills Sign Recently Released Steelers WR Jaquarii Roberson To Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills made a very interesting practice squad transaction on Wednesday as wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson was signed to the unit. What’s interesting about that move? Well, Roberson was cut from the Steelers’ practice squad on Tuesday.

The Bills are currently dealing with health issues at the wide receiver position this week as Jamison Crowder (ankle), Gabe Davis (ankle), Jake Kumerow (ankle), and Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) are all on the team’s Wednesday injury report. Additionally, the Bills decided to release veteran wide receiver Tavon Austin from their practice squad on Wednesday.

The Bills will obviously play the Steelers on Sunday in Buffalo so them signing Roberson this week adds a small level of gamesmanship ahead of the matchup between the two AFC teams.

Roberson was originally signed to the Steelers’ practice squad on September 7. He was released from that unit on September 13 and signed back again on September 20. In short, he had spent the last two weeks on the Steelers’ practice squad so he might have a little bit of intel to pass along to his new team ahead of Sunday’s game in Buffalo.

The Steelers do have a new starting quarterback as of this week in rookie Kenny Pickett and with that, we could see a different selection of plays added to the menu on Sunday. While the addition of Roberson by the Bills isn’t likely to deliver a huge information advantage to his new team, it might give the Steelers something to think about this week when it comes to their overall preparations just the same.

Roberson played his college football at Wake Forest and signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in April. The Cowboys waived him on August 23, and he surfaced in Pittsburgh a few weeks later.