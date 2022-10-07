Bills Friday Injury Report Week 5: Poyer, Knox, Three Others Ruled Out; Edmunds, Oliver Both Questionable

The Buffalo Bills have now filed their Week 5 Friday injury report ahead of the team’s Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the offering shows five players officially listed as out for that contest and four others listed as questionable.

Not practicing again on Friday for the Bills were cornerback Christian Benford (hand), wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle), tight end Dawson Knox (foot, hamstring), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), and safety Jordan Poyer (ribs). All five players have now officially been ruled out for the Sunday game against the Steelers. Poyer, by the way, entered Week 5 as the league leader in interceptions. Knox is also a starter that will be missed.

Entering the weekend listed as questionable for the Bills are linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (concussion), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring). Edmunds did not practice again on Friday while McKenzie, Oliver and Phillips are all listed as being limited participants earlier in the day.

As for the rest of the Bills’ Friday injury report tackle Justin Murray (foot), wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), cornerback Cameron Lewis (forearm, knee), and center Mitch Morse (elbow) all practiced fully earlier in the day. None of those four players were given a game status designation on the Friday injury report.

The Bills added wide receiver Stefon Diggs (not injury related) to the injury report on Friday after letting him rest earlier in the day. Diggs did not receive a game status designation so obviously he should be expected to play on Sunday against the Steelers.