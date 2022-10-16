2022 Week 6 Steelers Vs Buccaneers Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Steelers are up 10-9, but twice had the ball in their hands while up 10-6. Missing out on a massive opportunity to extend their lead prior to regaining the ball at the top of the second half.

Pickett first half: 10/15

62 yards

1 TD

0 INT

97.1#Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎃 (@Steelersdepot) October 16, 2022

Steelers' defense playing well but 10 points isn't going to beat Tom Brady. This offense has done little since its first possession. Similar story as last week. Good script, fade after. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 16, 2022

1H notes:

Great 1st drive TD

Pickett poised, good enough, nice placement

Brady not sharp

Ogunjobi good 1H

Dotson 2 flags

Several WR runs

54 rush & Pickett with 16

Heyward looks better

Highsmith strip

nice doink Boz

BAD end of half, too conservative

No EXPLOSIVE plays#Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎃 (@Steelersdepot) October 16, 2022

Steven Sims returned the kickoff 89 yards. He was tracked down from behind and the ball was punched out, but he fell back on the ball. Kenny Pickett complete to Diontae Johnson for 6 yards on an out route. Pickett threw the ball away on 2nd. On 3rd and 4, Pickett incomplete to George Pickens. Field goal is good. 13-9 Steelers.

Since the Steelers opening drive TD, they're averaging just 1.8 yards per play. Depressing. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 16, 2022

1st and 10, Fournette for no gain. On 2nd and 10, Chris Godwin caught the Brady pass for 8 yards. On 3rd, Fournette picked up 5 to convert.

A 28 yard pass with an excellent throw and an excellent catch to Chris Godwin. Terrell Edmunds in coverage, but nothing he could do there. Defensive holding the next play by Tyson Alualu and all of a sudden its 1st and 10 near the red zone.

Fournette is really building steam, picking up 8 on 1st. On 2nd, Spillane in coverage forcing the incompletion. 3rd and 2, Fournette picked up two to convert and Larry Ogunjobi was injured making the tackle.

Ogunjobi in some serious pain down on the field. That would be a huge loss. He has been a big spark for this defense at times today.

Lower leg Ogunjobi to tent #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎃 (@Steelersdepot) October 16, 2022

False start makes it 1st and 15. Forcing another field goal would be huge for this banged up defense and that penalty makes it more likely. Brady complete to Russell Gage for 9 yards. 2nd and 6, incomplete to Mike Evans, but James Pierre called for holding. Automatic first down.

1st and goal, Patriots called for ineligible downfield pass. 1st and goal from the 9, Fournette tackled for a loss of two by Terrell Edmunds. 2nd and goal from the 11, Brady incomplete to Gage. 3rd and goal from the 11. Another incompletion to Gage on 3rd and goal. Huge goal line stand once again.

Second time the Steelers have gone offsides on a FG today. Tre Norwood and James Pierre. Danny Smith didn't have these guys ready. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 16, 2022

The field goal is good. 13-12 Steelers.

Some how, some way, the Steelers are holding on to this lead.

The Steelers starting with the ball at their 25 after a touchback. Offensive holding called on what would have been a 27 yard completion for Pickett.

1st and 20, and Mitch Trubisky is in. Incomplete on 1st down, jarred loose by a hit on Najee Harris. On 2nd, complete to George Pickens for 5 yards. 3rd and 15, Trubisky complete to Chase Claypool for 16 yards and the drive lives.

Kevin Dotson is having one of the worst games of his career. Legitimately may need to bench him today. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 16, 2022

Per the FOX broadcast, QB Kenny Pickett heading to the locker room. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 16, 2022

Jaylen Warren span his way forward to avoid the TFL, but picked up just one. On 2nd and 9, Complete to Connor Heyward for 4 yards. 3rd and 5 in the no-huddle. Incomplete intended for Diontae Johnson. The Steelers dig themselves out of the field position hole, but have to punt. Punt downed at the 15 yard line.

Here is the hit on Pickett that forced him out of game #Steelers pic.twitter.com/CAaAdlPfAa — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎃 (@Steelersdepot) October 16, 2022

This is setting up as a Kenny Pickett returns from the locker room to save the Steelers type game. Big Ben in the stadium and been texting with Pickett, learning from the best. #Steelers — Tyler Wise (@TriggeredWise) October 16, 2022

This is the time of the game the last few weeks where the defense has been falling apart. A long scoring drive here with Pickett hurt could be a killer.

On 1st down, offensive holding backs the Buccaneers up to the 8 yard line. 1st and 17, White rushed up the middle for 4 yards. 2nd and 13, a completion to Cameron Brate who was hurt on the play. Picked up 6. 3rd and 7, deep on their own end. Big opportunity for the Steelers’ defense.

Brate put on a backboard and being carted off. Scary moment on the field. We hope Brate is okay as he goes to get further care elsewhere.

Thumbs up from Cameron Brate as he is taken off #Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣🎃 (@Steelersdepot) October 16, 2022

QB Kenny Pickett is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 16, 2022

Tom Brady complete for 6 yards. Needed 7. 4th and 1 deep in their own end. Big decision here for Todd Bowles. They decide to punt. What a great tackle by Myles Jack.

Steven Sims returned the punt 24 yards to the 48 yard line. Mitch Trubisky and the offense getting excellent starting field position. The offense needs at least one more touchdown to win this thing.

Happy to have you as the starting return man Mr. Sims. #Steelers — Tyler Wise (@TriggeredWise) October 16, 2022

Mitch Trubisky sacked for a loss of 6 yards on 1st. Chuks Okorafor beat out on the island. On 2nd and 16, Claypool caught the pass for 11 yards. 3rd and 4, Trubisky incomplete on the check down to Jaylen Warren. Matt Canada’s offense blowing every possible opportunity here. Thankfully the punt return gave the Steelers the edge in the field position battle.

The Harvin punt went just 30 yards, but went out of bounds at the 17.

On 1st and 10, Fournette rushed for 3 yards.

END OF 3RD QUARTER. 13-12 STEELERS.