Updated Steelers’ Depth Chart Has Kenny Pickett As #2 QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their first depth chart of the season on Monday, one that listed Mitch Trubisky as the starting quarterback with Mason Rudolph the #2 and Kenny Pickett the #3. 24 hours later, the team released an updated version with one key difference. Pickett is now the #2 with Rudolph the #3.

Updated depth chart now has Kenny Pickett no. 2 #Steelers per @SteelersPRBurt pic.twitter.com/aGoGlfyK9Z — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 6, 2022

It appears the Steeler simply made an error in yesterday’s release, forgetting to update the QB pecking order. Yesterday’s depth chart certainly caught the attention of many, believing Rudolph was firmly entrenched as the #2 quarterback, meaning Pickett would be the #3 and serve as a gameday inactive.

Pickett ran as the #3 QB throughout the spring and for the first half of training camp but served as the #2 QB throughout the rest of camp and the team’s final two preseason games. He now appears to be Mitch Trubisky’s backup with Rudolph as the #3.

Mike Tomlin is holding his weekly Tuesday presser at noon with owner Art Rooney II holding a “special announcement” at 1 PM/EST. They’re likely to shed more light on the news and the Steelers’ QB pecking order.