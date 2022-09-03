Tomlin: Steelers’ OL Not Looking For Fast Fixes, But Aims For ‘Rolling Up Sleeves Daily And Working’

Throughout much of training camp and the preseason, the new-look offensive line under first-year position coach Pat Meyer, which features the additions of Mason Cole and James Daniels, hasn’t quite lived up to expectations.

While it’s still relatively early in the Meyer tenure, and the new-look like still needs some time to grow and gel together while learning a new technique, there is real concern regarding the outlook of the offensive line moving forward, at least in 2022.

The offensive line has already felt the wrath of head coach Mike Tomlin, especially after the performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Things aren’t going to change too much moving forward, at least from a personnel perspective. That’s why the Steelers, according to Tomlin, the Steelers aren’t searching for quick fixes or running towards comfort in terms of being a below average line.

Instead, the group is going to be “rolling up sleeves daily and working” towards improving each and every day in the hopes of helping the Steelers succeed in 2022.

“I’m not gonna come in here in the next day or two saying we’ve solved our offensive line developmental issues,” Tomlin said to reporters earlier this week from UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, according to Steelers.com’s Mike Prisuta. “It is a process, individual and collective development.