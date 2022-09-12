The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Week 1 Win Against Bengals, T.J. Watt Injury, Inactive List, Listener Emails, & More

Season 13, Episode 20 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Week 1 road win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

As you would expect, Alex and I start this show off by discussing the latest concerning Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who left Sunday’s game late with a pec injury. We discuss the latest updates concerning Watt’s injury in addition to going over the other players who suffered injuries against the Bengals.

Before we break down the Sunday win against the Bengals, Alex and I discuss the Week 1 pregame inactive list and the five players who were listed on it.

Alex and I then move on to start breaking down the Sunday game and that discussion starts with us talking about the play of the defense. We discuss the play of several individual players on Sunday and what all stood out to us both based only on the television tape.

Later, Alex and I move over to the offensive side of the football and talk quite a bit about that unit’s play on Sunday against the Bengals. Once again, we discuss the play of several individual players and more.

As you would expect, we have quite a few stats from Sunday’s game to pass along in this show. Special teams play is also discussed a little bit in this show as well. We have a little fun with some crow eating in this show after both picking the Steelers to lose to the Bengals on Sunday.

We mix in other Steelers’ talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions.

