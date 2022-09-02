Season 13, Episode 16 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ updated 53-man roster for 2022 that was reestablished on Thursday after several transactions were made that included two players being moved to the Reserve/Injured list and one player being claimed off waivers.

We discuss what the re-addition of veteran tackle Trent Scott means for the Steelers’ offensive line and what the future holds for new addition Jesse Davis when it comes to his role. We also discuss which eight offensive linemen are likely to get helmets right out of the chute if indeed the team sticks with the nine they now have on their 53-man roster.

Alex and I discuss the outlook of rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III and safety Damontae Kazee now that both are on the Reserve/Injured list to start the 2022 regular season.

The Steelers have 12 players on their initial 2022 practice squad right now so Alex and I discuss that list and go over whether or not some veterans will round out the group of 16 this week.

With the initial Week 1 roster now seemingly set for the Steelers, Alex and I go over the lengthy list of players that are poised to be free agents in 2023. We discuss several that may have a chance of being re-signed next offseason with the 2022 regular season now about to get underway.

Alex recently did a film study on guard James Daniels and his play in the preseason finale, so we briefly discuss his findings.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Friday episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers' Updated 2022 53-Man Roster, New Moves, Practice Squad Adds, 2023 Free Agent List, & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-sep-2-episode-1607

