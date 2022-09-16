The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Moves, Injury Updates, Patriots Game Preview, Week 2 Picks, Listener Questions, & More

Season 13, Episode 22 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Thursday night game and specifically about it being on Amazon Prime. This results in me going on a rant of sorts and down a rabbit hole related to college football and all-22.

We move on to talk about Pittsburgh Steelers moving outside linebacker T.J. watt to the Reserve/Injured list on Thursday and replacing him with former Tennessee Titans outside linebacker David Anenih. We talk about the team’s Thursday injury situation heading into Friday’s practice as the team continues to prepare to play the New England Patriots at home on Sunday in Week 2 action. Will running back Najee Harris play or play a lot on Sunday? Will he be effective if he does play? We discuss his situation Friday morning.

After going over the latest news surrounding the Steelers, which includes covering a few comments made on Thursday by Matt Canada and Teryl Austin, Alex and I get hard and heavy into our look at the Week 2 home game against the Patriots. We then welcome Ben Volin from the Boston Globe back to the show again. Ben, who covers the Patriots, helps us preview the Sunday Week 2 game between the two teams. He fills us in on the Patriots’ outlook for 2022 as well as the team’s Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. After 20-plus minutes of talk, Ben gives us his score prediction for the Sunday game.

If not already doing so, please follow Ben on Twitter at @benvolin and read his work online here: https://www.bostonglobe.com/about/staff-list/staff/ben-volin/

Alex and I then move on to provide our own breakdown of the Steelers’ Sunday home game against the Patriots. We then move on to provide our Week 2 picks against the spread as sponsored by MyBookie.ag. That of course includes the two of us providing our own score predictions for the Steelers’ Sunday game against the Patriots.

We mix in other Steelers’ talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions.

