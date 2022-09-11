T.J. Watt Leaves Bengals-Steelers With Upper Body Injury

UPDATE: CBS Sport’s Evan Washburn reports that it is a pec injury and that Watt is out for the rest of the game.

T.J. Watt exited the Steelers-Bengals game with 16 seconds left with what appeared to be a pectoral injury. Watt came off the field talking to trainers and pointed to his pectoral area, exited the game and was walking around the sidelines with trainers. He later headed to the locker room.

It appears Watt is saying he tore his pec, but let’s hope that’s not the case. He did not return to the game, and obviously losing Watt would be catastrophic to the hopes of the 2022 Steelers. Let’s hope that it’s nothing serious and we’ll have an update to his status when it’s provided.