Steelers Work Out Punter Brock Miller Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out punter Brock Miller Thursday, per Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson who tweeted the news a short time ago.

While it may seem unusual for the team to work out a punter, this is likely just the Steelers updating their rolodex of names should there be an injury to starter Pressley Harvin III. Provided Harvin doesn’t show up on today’s injury report, this is all standard procedure.

Miller, 31, spent the summer in the USFL with the New Jersey Generals, averaging 46.3 yards on 31 punts. Undrafted out of Southern Utah a decade ago, Miller’s yet to appear in a NFL game. He’s been on tryout circuits for years and last season, had workouts with the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles. He spent time on the San Francisco 49ers’ roster in 2017 but was waived coming out of the team’s rookie minicamp. Miller does bring the unique element of being a left-footed punter which return men can sometimes have more difficulty judging and catching given the different spin on the football.

Over on YouTube, the channel Isaac Punts has been at the forefront of all things punting and posted this compilations of Miller’s time with the Generals this summer, praising his smooth operation – and great hair – while punting in the USFL. You can check that out below.