Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 3: S Minkah Fitzpatrick Limited Participant With Leg Cramps

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now filed their Wednesday injury report ahead of the team’s Thursday night road game against the Cleveland Browns and it shows one new name on the offering.

According to the Steelers, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (lower leg cramps) was added to the injury report on Wednesday as a limited practice participant due to leg cramps. Additionally, inside linebacker Devin Bush (foot) practiced fully once again on Wednesday. Neither player received game status designations on the Wednesday injury report so both should be good to go Thursday night against the Browns in Cleveland.

Bush sustained his foot injury in the Week 2 game at some point and did not finish the game as a result of that ailment. He practiced fully on Tuesday, however.

The only mystery concerning the steelers at this point is whether they will once again elevate outside linebacker Delontae Scott to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad like they did in Week 2.