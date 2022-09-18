Steelers Vs. Patriots: Inactives For Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 2 Sunday afternoon regular season home game against the New England Patriots and as expected, no players from the home team will miss the contest due to an injury.

After dealing with minor injuries earlier in the week, Steelers running back Najee Harris (foot), inside linebacker Robert Spillane (eye), cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), and center Mason Cole (ankle) are all active for the team’s Sunday home game in Pittsburgh against the Patriots. All four players practiced fully on Friday and none of them received game status designations on the team’s final injury report as a result.

The Steelers list of six players that are inactive on Sunday are all healthy scratches and they are the same five players from the Week 1 list plus a new addition to the team. Inactive are quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, wide receiver Steven Sims and outside linebacker David Anenih.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

ILB Mark Robinson

WR Steven Sims

OLB David Anenih

Patriots Inactive Players

QB Bailey Zappe

G Chasen Hines

DB Marcus Jones

DT Sam Roberts

DB Josuah Bledsoe