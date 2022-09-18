Steelers Vs. Patriots: Inactives For Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 2 Sunday afternoon regular season home game against the New England Patriots and as expected, no players from the home team will miss the contest due to an injury.
After dealing with minor injuries earlier in the week, Steelers running back Najee Harris (foot), inside linebacker Robert Spillane (eye), cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), and center Mason Cole (ankle) are all active for the team’s Sunday home game in Pittsburgh against the Patriots. All four players practiced fully on Friday and none of them received game status designations on the team’s final injury report as a result.
The Steelers list of six players that are inactive on Sunday are all healthy scratches and they are the same five players from the Week 1 list plus a new addition to the team. Inactive are quarterback Mason Rudolph, guard Kendrick Green, defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, wide receiver Steven Sims and outside linebacker David Anenih.
Steelers Inactive Players
QB Mason Rudolph
G Kendrick Green
DE Isaiahh Loudermilk
ILB Mark Robinson
WR Steven Sims
OLB David Anenih
Patriots Inactive Players
QB Bailey Zappe
G Chasen Hines
DB Marcus Jones
DT Sam Roberts
DB Josuah Bledsoe