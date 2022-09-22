Steelers Elevate OLB Delontae Scott To Active/Inactive Roster From Practice Squad On Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one transaction on Thursday ahead of their night road game against the Cleveland Browns and it includes one player being elevated from the team’s practice squad.

Elevated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster on Thursday was outside linebacker Delontae Scott and he’s now expected to dress and play against the Browns in Cleveland.

With Scott now officially elevated, odds are good that new outside linebacker David Anenih will be one of the team’s six inactive players once again Thursday night. The Steelers’ inactive list will be released 90 minutes before the start of the Thursday night game.

Scott was elevated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster last Saturday and he played in the Week 2 Sunday home game against the New England Patriots. Scott logged seven defensive snaps in total against the Browns but did not register any stats in that game. He reverted back to the Steelers’ practice squad on Monday.

Scott will again revert back to the Steelers’ practice squad on Friday.

In related news, the Browns elevated tight end Miller Forristall and wide receiver Chester Rogers to their Active/Inactive roster on Thursday and both players are expected to dress and play later tonight.