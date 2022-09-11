Schefter: Steelers OLB T.J. Watt Believed To Have Suffered Torn Pec

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Pittsburgh Steelers’ OLB T.J. Watt has believed to have suffered a torn pec in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s wild win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Steelers believe TJ Watt tore his pec and he is scheduled to undergo scans Monday to confirm diagnosis, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 11, 2022

Watt suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of the game. He immediately came off the field and appeared to mouth the words “I tore my pec” before walking straight to the locker room. The injury occurred to his left side.

Watt was in the middle of a great game, recording six tackles, three for a loss, with a sack, pass deflection and interception. Pittsburgh will now lose one of its core players.

Malik Reed will be the Steelers’ new LOLB linebacker.

Now it’s a question of if Watt could return later in the year though those thoughts are asking a lot. Any return would not come until much, much later in the season and the injury certainly could shelve him for the year. Assuming it’s torn, Watt will land on IR.

Developing story.