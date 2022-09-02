Report: New Steelers OLB Malik Reed Agreed To Reworked Contract As Part Of Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired outside linebacker Malik Reed via a trade with the Denver Broncos on Tuesday and there is now an interesting development related to that transaction.

According to Field Yates of ESPN on Friday, upon being traded to the Steelers, Reed agreed to a reworked deal that now includes a base value of $1.5 million.

Upon being traded to the Steelers, OLB Malik Reed agreed to a reworked deal with a base value of $1.5M (down from $2.433M). Reed had 13 sacks over the past two seasons and projects as a 3rd OLB for Pittsburgh. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 2, 2022

Reed was previously scheduled to earn a base salary of $2.433 million in 2022 as part of him receiving a restricted free agent tender from the Broncos earlier in the offseason.

As previously, noted, Reed is now poised to be the Steelers’ third outside linebacker on the team’s depth chart behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Reed has started 34 of the 45 games he played over the past three seasons since signing with Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019.

To date, Reed has 15 career sacks, including 13 with three forced fumbles over the past two seasons. He had a strip sack of former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger last season as a member of the Broncos.

The Steelers sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Broncos and also received a seventh-round pick in return as part them trading for Reed.