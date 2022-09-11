Report: Levi Wallace Helped Off Field With Injury During Week 1 Matchup

UPDATE: Per a tweet from Burt Lauten, Wallace has an ankle injury and is questionable to return.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace had to be helped off the field by trainers following the Bengals’ two-point conversion with over four minutes to go in the third quarter, per a tweet by Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Levi Wallace is being helped off the field by trainers after the Bengals converted their 2-point try. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) September 11, 2022

Wallace, a free agent acquisition from Buffalo in the offseason, made a nice play earlier in the game to prevent a JaMarr Chase touchdown. Losing him for any period of time would be a big blow to Pittsburgh’s secondary depth. It appeared that Wallace and LB Devin Bush collided on the play which possibly led to Wallace’s injury.

Levi Wallace hurt here colling with Devin Bush #Steelers pic.twitter.com/NvEQHO71yM — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 11, 2022

We’ll see if there’s any update to Wallace’s status as the game goes on and if Mike Tomlin will have an update after the game.