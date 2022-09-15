Patriots Thursday Injury Report Week 2: T Trent Brown Added As Limited Practice Participant

The New England Patriots have now released their second official injury report of Week 2 ahead of the team’s Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh steelers and the Thursday offering shows one new player as being added to the list.

The new addition to the Patriots injury report on Thursday is tackle Trent Brown (ankle), who is listed as being limited in practice earlier in the day. Brown was not on the team’s Wednesday injury report.

Also limited in practice on Thursday for the Patriots were linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (toe), safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), safety Adrian Phillips (ribs), cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle), and running back Pierre Strong Jr. (shoulder). Bentley is the only upgraded player of the five from Wednesday’s report as he was previously listed as not practicing. Bledsoe, wade and strong wee all inactive for the Patriots Week 1 game this past Sunday.

As previously reported earlier on Thursday, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (illness) sat out Thursdays practice. He is still expected to play on Sunday, according to multiple reports.