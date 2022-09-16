Patriots Friday Injury Report Week 2: QB Mac Jones, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley Good To Go

The New England Patriots have now filed their Week 2 Friday injury report ahead of the team’s Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the offering shows six players as officially listed as questionable for that contest.

Practicing fully on Friday for the Patriots were quarterback Mac Jones (illness) and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (toe) and neither player received a game status designation to close out the week. That means that both players are expected to play on Sunday against the Steelers. Jones sat out Thursday’s practice with an illness.

The Patriots have six players listed as being limited in practice on Friday and that includes safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), tackle Trenton Brown (ankle), safety Adrian Phillips (ribs), running back Pierre Strong (shoulder), cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle), and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb). All six players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Of the six players listed as questionable for the Patriots, McMillan is a new addition to the injury report as of Friday. Brown was a new addition on Thursday as he was not on the team’s Wednesday injury report. As for three other players ending the week listed as questionable, Bledsoe, Wade and Strong, all three were inactive in Week 1 for the Patriots.