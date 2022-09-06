Mitch Trubisky Officially Named Steelers’ Starting QB

It’s been the NFL’s worst-kept secret for weeks now. But after running as the team’s #1 quarterback since the spring, Mike Tomlin officially named Mitch Trubisky the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting QB. Tomlin made the announcement during his weekly Tuesday press conference.

“Mitch Trubisky is our starting QB and our captain,” Tomlin said a short time ago. “We’re really comfortable with what Mitch has shown us.”

Trubisky has run as the team’s starter since signing on the first day of free agency. Though there were some ups and downs in his play, Trubisky overall played well this summer. He showcased his athleticism and mobility, something missing at the position for several years and it helped him avoid sacks behind a struggling Steelers’ offensive line.

He’s now in line to start the Steelers’ Week One opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh is looking for revenge against the Bengals after being swept last season, including an ugly 41-10 loss in the second meeting. The Steelers have lost three straight regular season games to the Bengals and enter Sunday as heavy underdogs.

Tomlin cited Trubisky’s experience and athleticism as two driving reasons why he’ll be QB1 to open the year, referring to his time in Chicago as a former first round pick.

“He’s been the focal point of a football team and an organization before. He’s had success in doing so. He took the Bears to the playoffs two out of four years. He has a winning record as a starting QB. Those were things that were attractive to us. His athleticism and mobility were attractive to us. He took care of the football in-stadium.”

Like the rest of the Steelers’ quarterbacks this summer, they didn’t turn the ball over once in three preseason games. Trubisky opened the year as the starter, Mike Tomlin saying as much back in the spring, and he did nothing to lose the job. How long he holds onto the top spot remains to be seen and will be dictated by his and the Steelers’ overall play and performance. But he’ll be the first quarterback handed the keys in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Tomlin also confirmed rookie Kenny Pickett will be the team’s #2 while Mason Rudolph will be the #3. Tomlin said a clerical error was the reason why Rudolph was shown as the #3 yesterday.