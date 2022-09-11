Mason Cole Leaves Bengals Game With Injury In Fourth Quarter

UPDATE: Per a tweet from Burt Lauten, Cole is questionable to return with an ankle injury. He came back in on Pittsburgh’s next drive

#Steelers C Mason Cole has an ankle injury. His return is questionable. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 11, 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers center Mason Cole left the game with an injury following a second-down completion to WR Diontae Johnson early in the fourth quarter in Pittsburgh’s Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cole, a free agent acquisition from Minnesota over the offseason, has looked like one of Pittsburgh’s best offensive linemen thus far. Given the state of the Steeler’s offensive line, not having Cole could make things a whole lot worse than they already are. It appeared to be a lower body for Cole, and it didn’t look to be anything minor.

Hopefully, the injury isn’t as bad as it looked and Cole will be able to return sooner rather than later. I’m not getting my hopes up, though.