Kenny Pickett Tabbed As One Of 22 People Who Will Help Shape The 2022 Season Across The NFL

While he’s likely going to start the 2022 season on the bench as the backup quarterback to veteran Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett — the lone quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft — is one of 22 players that NFL.com’s Judy Battista highlighted as those that will shape the 2022 season in the NFL.

Surprising, considering Pickett will be on the bench to start the year behind Trubisky, and might not make an impact until later on in the season once he’s inserted into the starting lineup, whether that’s after the bye week or later on in the season.