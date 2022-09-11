Injury Report: Steelers Suffer Several Key Injuries In Win Over Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers had more injuries than they did third down conversions today. Mike Tomlin’s postgame injury report was a lengthy one. Here are the players he mentioned.

Per Mike Tomlin: TJ Watt upper body injury. Najee Harris foot Robert Spillane eye Levi Wallace ankle#Steelers — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 11, 2022

“It wasn’t without cost,” Tomlin said of the win. “TJ Watt’s being evaluated with a upper body injury. Najee is being evaluated with a foot injury. Levi Wallace got an ankle injury, Spillane’s got an eye injury.”

Per Bengals’ reporter Kelsey Conway, Harris was in a boot after the game.

Just saw Najee Harris walking out of the Steelers locker room with a boot on — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) September 11, 2022

Tomlin didn’t mention DL Cam Heyward or DeMarvin Leal who left the game. OLB Alex Highsmith and C Mason Cole were also injured but managed to return to finish out the game.

All eyes are on Watt, who reportedly suffered a torn pec late in the fourth quarter of the contest. Harris’ injury also could cause him to miss time. Tomlin should provide further update from the team during his Tuesday presser.

Pittsburgh will host the New England Patriots next Sunday at 1 PM/EST.