Bengals Wednesday Injury Report Week 1: Three Tight Ends Listed

The Cincinnati Bengals will open their 2022 season Sunday afternoon at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and on Wednesday, they released their first official injury report of Week 1 with three players listed on it. All three players are tight ends.

Listed as not practicing on Wednesday for the Bengals was tight end Devin Asiasi (quad). He is a backup tight end entering the 2022 season and originally claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots by the Bengals at the end of August. He enters 2022 with two career receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Listed as limited in practice on Wednesday for the Bengals was tight end Mitchell Wilcox (ankle). He is a backup tight end entering the 2022 season. He originally signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and last season had three receptions for 16 yards.

The other tight end on the Bengals’ Wednesday injury report, Drew Sample (knee), reportedly practiced fully earlier in the day. Sample, a former second round draft pick in 2019, has played his entire NFL career to date in Cincinnati. He has 56 career receptions for 460 yards and a touchdown in 42 regular season games played to date.