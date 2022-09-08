Bengals Thursday Injury Report Week 1: New Wide Receiver Added To Injury List

The Cincinnati Bengals have released their Thursday injury report ahead of Week One’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers. One new name was added to the list. Wide receiver Trent Taylor was a limited participant today due to a hamstring injury. The remainder of the report is status quo from Wednesday.

Trent Taylor (hamstring) added to Thursday Bengals injury report. pic.twitter.com/9Hp3r2cDl7 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) September 8, 2022

In addition to Taylor, TE Mitchell Wilcox (ankle) was limited while TE Devin Asiasi (quad) did not practice for the second straight day. TE Drew Sample (knee) worked in full for back-to-back days.

Taylor was a deep reserve in the Bengals’ wide receiver room last year. Appearing in four games, he caught two passes for 41 yards while working as a punt returner. He was pushing for the starting punt returner spot this year so Cincinnati may have to make a mid-week adjustment if he can’t get healthy by Sunday. According to the Bengals’ depth chart, veteran WR Tyler Boyd is the backup punt returner.

Overall, the Bengals are a healthy team and not missing any key pieces to begin the year. Sample should see plenty of work as the team’s TE2 behind free agent acquisition Hayden Hurst, who replaced the departed C.J. Uzomah. Wilcox and Asiasi were reserves not expected to contribute much to the team out of the gate.

Pittsburgh and Cincinnati will kickoff this Sunday at 1 PM/EST.