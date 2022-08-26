The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ 2022 Preseason Finale, QB Order, Tomlin Friday Presser, Roster Moves, Listener Questions & More

Season 13, Episode 13 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about what all Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say during his Friday press conference ahead of the team’s Sunday preseason finale against the Detroit Lions.

Tomlin announced the quarterback order for the Sunday preseason game so Alex and I go over that news along with the news that running back Najee Harris will play some in that contest. We also talk about quarterback snaps to date in the preseason and revisit the likelihood of Mason Rudolph possibly being showcased for a trade.

Alex and I talk about the things we’ll be looking for in the Steelers’ 2022 preseason finale and talk some about wide receiver Miles Boykin being a near roster lock at this point due to his gunner snaps.

If the Steelers need to cut a veteran as part of a roster roundabout because of injured players, Alex and I attempt to narrow down the likeliest player to be cut and then signed back a few days later.

The Steelers made another transaction since our last show, so Alex and I recap that news and talk a little about the team’s newest player.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

Alex and I close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for a few listener questions as part of closing out this Friday episode.

