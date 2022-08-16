T.J. Watt Notes He ‘Can Feel A Championship Being Built’ With Makeup Of Current Steelers Roster

When playing for a team such as the Steelers, the “standard is the standard” as head coach Mike Tomlin always so eloquently puts it, and basically, that means championship-or-bust on a yearly basis. It’s why the team annually drafts in the mid-to-late twenties and is substantiated by the non-losing record the team has sustained since 2007 when Tomlin took over as head coach.

The final holdover from the team’s last Super Bowl team in 2010, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, just walked out the door, so now, guys like reigning DPOY T.J. Watt and All-Pro Cam Heyward are looked upon to fill the leadership role for the team.

Earlier today on The Pivot Podcast, Watt was asked by Ryan Clark on whether or not Watt thinks the current team has what it takes to winning the Super Bowl, and Watt answered with a resounding “yes.”

“And I think being at a place like this really helps culminate all those things,” Watt told Clark via the podcast, alluding to the camaraderie built at Latrobe. “But here man, like I said, blood, sweat and tears are here. We eat together at dinner and then we’re playing cards, we’re shooting dice. We’re doing whatever as a unit, creating core memories so that when we’re on the field, it’s ‘look me in the eyes, man I got you’. Like we we’ve been through more than just what’s on this football field and I think that is what’s going to separate us throughout this year.”

The last two years with the COVID pandemic prevented the brotherhood aspect of training camp, but this year, a return to Saint Vincent College was welcomed by the players and coaches. The defense should be much improved from the unit we saw last year, specifically versus the run. Key free agent signings like Larry Ogunjobi and Montravius Adams, mixed in with home-grown draft picks like second-year player Isaiahh Loudermilk and rookie DeMarvin Leal will help.

And so will the return of Tyson Alualu, whose season-ending injury in week two last year seemed to be the straw that broke the camel’s back, as the run D plummeted to last in the league. Mix in Watt, Heyward, Alex Highsmith and Minkah Fitzpatrick, and you have the ingredients for a devastating defense.

Offensively, Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris will look to lead a team turning the page at QB. Both Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett looked great in Saturday’s preseason opening 32-25 win over Seattle, which featured a 24-yard touchdown pass from Pickett to Tyler Vaughns with three seconds left. The skill positions are loaded with Pro Bowler Dionate Johnson, Chase Claypool and rookie George Pickens, who has looked like he has the makings of a future star up to this point. If the offensive line can improve from last season, this has the makings of a dangerous team.

Co-host Channing Crowder got in on the love, saying he’s jealous of how at Joey Porter’s recent golf tournament, it was a “who’s who” of former Steelers, including Troy Polamalu, among others. Crowder noted the culture in Pittsburgh is different, and unlike other NFL teams, as former players are always coming back to visit.

“It really is because it is a brotherhood,” Watt said. “I definitely am very appreciative that this place is the way it is, and coach T and that’s a tribute to Mr. Rooney and everyone that’s come before as well. And I get the chills talking about it because I can honestly feel a championship being built here.”