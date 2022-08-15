Steelers OL Has Some Things To Clean Up Communication-Wise: ‘Have To Still Stay On The Same Page’

Much anticipation and hope surrounded the new-look offensive line for the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into Saturday night’s preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium.

Coming off of a disastrous 2021 season that saw the offensive line struggle with injuries and consistent play after undergoing a significant transformation due to a retirement, two free agency departures and a release due to injury to four of the five starters from 2020, the Steelers reworked the offensive line this offseason, adding veterans Mason Cole and James Daniels in free agency, while shifting 2021 third-round pick Kendrick Green back to left guard to compete with Kevin Dotson.

Throughout training camp, the offensive line had some ups and downs, but much of the attention was going to be focused on the offensive line overall on Saturday night. Much like camp, the group had some up and some concerning downs, especially with allowing pressure and getting their quarterbacks hit on the night, the first group included.

Dan Moore Jr. gave up a strip sack to Seattle rookie Boye Mafe, Green really struggled to take advantage of the opportunity granted to him with Dotson missing the game due to injury, and Daniels struggled in pass protection overall, allowing a handful of pressures in limited action on the night.

Two days removed from the game and able to take a look at the film, the young Steelers offensive line believes there are still some communication-related issues that need cleaned up, at least according to Green, who spoke to Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley prior to Monday’s padded practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

“We still have some things we need to clean communication-wise. That is some of the issues we had [Saturday],” Green said, according to Steelers.com. “You might think one person gets beat, but it’s a communication issue, we aren’t all on the same page. Those are the things we are going to work on today and correct.