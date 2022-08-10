Steelers Announce Change To Practice Time Wednesday Due To Inclement Weather Threat

For the second day in a row at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, the Pittsburgh Steelers are undergoing some changes to their practice schedule again.

Due to the threat of inclement weather in the area throughout the day, the Steelers are again moving practice up to 10:30 a.m. at Chuck Noll Field instead of 1:55 p.m. Wednesday.

The Steelers announced the change in practice time due to the inclement weather in the area. Practice remains open to the public, and all digital tickets for Wednesday’s 1:55 p.m. practice will be honored.

Stay tuned to steelersdepot.com throughout the day for updates from practice, including a full practice report from Alex Kozora this afternoon.