Steelers Announce Change To Practice Time Tuesday

More changes continue to occur for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their practice schedule at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

One day after holding practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium after a rainout last Friday, the Steelers announced a change to practice Tuesday, moving the time up to 10:30 a.m. instead of 1:55 p.m. on Chuck Noll Field in Latrobe.

The Steelers announced the change in practice time due to the inclement weather in the area. Practice remains open to the public, and all digital tickets for Tuesday’s 1:55 p.m. practice will be honored.

Due to the threat of inclement weather in the area, the Steelers will practice at 10:30 AM at @MySaintVincent on Tuesday. Practice is open to the public. Digital tickets for the 1:55 PM practice will be honored. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 9, 2022

