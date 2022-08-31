Report: Chiefs Signing QB Chris Oladokun To Practice Squad

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers’ 7th round pick QB Chris Oladokun to their practice squad, according to Doug Kyed, who tweeted the news moments ago.

Source: #Chiefs signing QB Chris Oladokun to the practice squad. New QB in KC. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 31, 2022

Oladokun was the second of two quarterback’s the Steelers drafted this summer after spending a first round pick on Kenny Pickett. Oladokun was stuck as the team’s #4 QB all summer, rarely seeing the field, and only logging 19 total training camp reps. Those came over the final two public practices during scout team sessions. He did not play in the preseason.

He was released last week as the team trimmed their roster down from 85 to 80. Oladokun visited the Chiefs yesterday and has now signed onto their practice squad. He’ll sit behind Patrick Mahomes and veteran Chad Henne.

A 7th round pick, Oladokun played at three different colleges: USF and Samford before finishing his career up at South Dakota State. Last year, he threw 25 touchdowns for the Jackrabbits as he helped lead the team into the FCS playoffs.