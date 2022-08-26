Mason Rudolph ‘Proud’ Of The Way He Has Competed This Offseason For Steelers Starting Job

Even when the chips seemed to be stacked against him in the three-man quarterback competition for the Pittsburgh Steelers, fifth-year quarterback Mason Rudolph performed admirably throughout the offseason, training camp and through two preseason games, even while being widely considered to not be in the running for the job overall.

Despite some of the outside noise and a lot of the doubts, Rudolph — who spoke with Steelers.com Thursday prior to practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side — stated he’s “proud” of the way he’s competed throughout the summer, showing the Steelers (and the rest of the NFL) just what he’s capable of at the position.