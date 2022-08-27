Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 541, I make a case for the Pittsburgh Steelers to hold on to QB Mason Rudolph at least until the trade deadline, rather than dealing him away prior to the start of the 2022 season.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 541)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-8-27-22-episode-541
6bc9mw6n