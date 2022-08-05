Former Steelers RB Coach James Saxon Facing Two Domestic Battery Charges From Alleged Incident

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running backs coach and current Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon is facing two domestic battery charges stemming from an alleged incident in May in Indianapolis.

Saxon, who was the RB coach in Pittsburgh from 2014-18 and is now in his third season in Arizona and 23rd season overall as a coach in the NFL, is facing a Level 6 felony for allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16 years old, on May 25 in Indianapolis, according to reports.

Saxon’s charges stem from an alleged physical altercation with a woman in her home in front of two children. He pushed her multiple times, including into a garage door, according to court records. She also alleged he said, “You got your gun? You might as well just shoot me now,” according to a report from ESPN.

A warrant went out for his arrest May 25 but was recalled June 8, according to ESPN. Saxon, 56, was issued a restraining order, according to court records.

According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, Saxon’s case is in a holding pattern until Aug. 25, when an attorney conference is scheduled and a trial date could be set. The Level 6 felony charge (the least serious in Indiana) that Saxon is facing comes with a sentence range of six months to a 2.5 years in prison and a potential fine of up to $10,000. The other charge is a Class A misdemeanor, has a sentencing range of up to a year in prison and a potential fine of up to $5,000.

Saxon continues to serve as the RB coach in Arizona at this time, though the team stated it is aware of the incident and is looking into the matter.

Saxon was fired from the Steelers on January 7, 2019 after four seasons as the running backs coach.