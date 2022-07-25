Season 12, Episode 153 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the pre-training camp 53-man roster prediction for the Pittsburgh Steelers that I posted on the site ahead of the team reporting to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. We go position group by position group as we cover the 53-man roster, practice squad and more.

Alex posted some offensive and defensive training camp sleepers to watch this year, so we go over those two lists of Steelers players during this show. We also discuss top storylines we’ll be watching during training camp this year.

As part of us continuing to preview Steelers players ahead of training camp getting underway, Alex and I spend time during the Monday show wrapping up the 90-in-30 series. In this show, we discuss Jaylen Warren, Derek Watt, T.J. Watt, Cody White, Ahkello Witherspoon, and Chris Wormley.

We mix in some talk about the recent transactions made by the Cincinnati Bengals over the weekend that included two of their new offensive linemen now being unable to practice at the start of the team’s training camp this week.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few emails that we received from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction, Camp Sleepers, Top Storylines, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-july-25-episode-1591

