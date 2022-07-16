Texans Reach Settlement With 30 Women Over Deshaun Watson Allegations

The Houston Texans are trying to quickly and quietly put space between them and QB Deshaun Watson, now a Brown but with many questions over his conduct as a member of the Texans. Yesterday, the Texans’ organization settled cases with 30 women suing the team over Watson.

In settling the case, the Texans released a statement attempting to absolve them of any wrongdoing.

Statements from Texans’ owners Janice McNair, and Hannah and Cal McNair about the team reaching settlements with 30 women who accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct during massage appointments, along with another statement from attorney Tony Buzbee on the settlements: pic.twitter.com/qDsOCDJwJA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2022

In part it said,

“Although your organization did not have any knowledge of Deshaun Watson’s alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably.”

Only one woman officially filed a lawsuit against the Texans but 29 others made similar allegations. It’s possible others would’ve filed their own civil suits against the team, entangling Houston in a long and damaging court battle. Attorney Tony Buzbee, representing the women, issued a statement saying in part:

“Today all of the women who have made, or intended to make, claims against the Houston Texans organization have resolved their claims. The terms of the settlements, to include the amounts paid each, are confidential. I will have no further comment on the allegations or the Texans’ alleged role, other than to say that there is a marked contrast in the way in which the Texans addressed these allegations, and the way in which Watson’s team has done so.”

Clearly a veiled shot at Watson’s team who chose a longer litigation path before finally settling 20 of the 24 women suing him. Four suits remain outstanding with Buzbee saying they will be tried in the spring.

Accusations against the Texans include their knowledge over Watson’s massages and their aid in booking him hotel rooms and space to conduct them. Watson reportedly received a NDA from the Texans’ head of security to have his massage therapists sign, ostensibly to keep them quiet if Watson did anything inappropriate.

The Watson saga could be winding down by the end of this upcoming week. An initial ruling over potential punishment should be known within the week, though it’s likely to be appealed by the side who feels like they’ve lost. But that should create clarity for the Browns over the likely status of their quarterback, knowing if he’ll be gone for a long time, such as the entire season, or a shorter period than initially anticipated, a four- to six-week ban that would see him return by midseason.