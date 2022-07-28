Steelers Biggest Challenge Will Be Finding Right Time To Turn To Kenny Pickett, According To NFL.com

For the first time ever, Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin has to find a delicate balance at the quarterback position between competing to win football games with the best option on the field, and figuring out the right time to turn to rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett at some point in the 2022 season.

Of course, Pickett could be the best option on the field to compete in 2022, but based on how snaps have shaken out at the position in OTAs, minicamp and more, Pickett is the clear third quarterback behind Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph — at least right now.

That could all change with a strong showing in training camp and preseason action, though finding enough reps in camp will be a challenge for the rookie quarterback. That, in and of itself, becomes the challenge for Tomlin and the rest of the Steelers’ coaching staff, regardless of if he wants to acknowledge that or not.

From Inside Training Camp Live: The #Steelers are giving QB Mitch Trubisky first crack at winning the starting QB job. pic.twitter.com/Nb6KItMlYy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2022

Not having a losing season in his career, Tomlin has done a great job staying singularly focused on winning each and every week, but at some point in the 2022 season the transition to the Pickett era will be necessary. When will that happen? How will that go? According to NFL.com’s Eric Edholm, that’s the biggest challenge facing the Steelers heading into the 2022 season, not the defense being able to stop the run, the play of the inside linebackers room, or even the play of a rebuilt offensive line.

No, according to Edholm, it’s figuring out when to hand the reins to Pickett in 2022.