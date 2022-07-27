Steelers 2022 Training Camp Injury Report – July 27 – Killebrew Needs Pec Injury Evaluated

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their first training camp practice of 2022 at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe and afterwards head coach Mike Tomlin updated the health of his team coming out of that first session.

From an availability standpoint or injury standpoint, Larry O. [Ogunjobi] was a limited participant,” Tomlin said. “We’ll manage Larry, man. We’re just getting to know him. He’s coming off of surgery. He’s ready to go, but we’ll manage him and proceed with caution because not only is he dealing with injury, but he’s new to us. And so that requires a little bit of management. No issues there.

“Miles Killebrew had pec injury, will be evaluated. I think T.D. [Moultry] had some cramps. Don’t expect that to be a significant issue.’

So, there you go. Safety Miles Killebrew (pectoral) will be evaluated and that seems to be the biggest injury the Steelers had on Wednesday. Hopefully rookie outside linebacker T.D. Moultry, one of the team’s undrafted free agents this year, can get back on the field quickly.

As for new defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (foot), expect him to be eased into action this summer at Saint Vincent College. He underwent foot surgery in late January.

The other two players that sat out Wednesday, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (wrist) and defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (knee) started off training camp on the Active/NFI and Active/PUP list, respectively. It might be a while before both are able to practice this summer. Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (personal) did not practice during the team portion and likely due to his contract situation.

The Steelers next training camp practice will take place on Thursday.