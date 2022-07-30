Steelers 2022 Training Camp: 4th Public Practice Live Blog And Highlights – Saturday 7/30

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be back at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe again on Saturday for their fourth training camp practice of the 2022 season that’s open to the public and our very own Alex Kozora, Tim Rice and David Orochena will all be in attendance for it. Throughout the day, and as usual, I will live blog their tweets, along with all of the other great tweets and social media posts from other sources that are posted. Just a reminder that you might want to refresh this page often and look for Alex’s full recap of Saturday’s practice later on in the evening. We’ll follow that up later this evening with the third of many special training camp editions of The Terrible Podcast.

Happy Saturday, be safe and thank you to all who are visiting the site and following along today.

A Twitter List by Steelersdepot