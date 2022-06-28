The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Updated Cap Situation, More Tomlin Comments, Williams Interview, 90-In-30 Player Previews & More

Season 12, Episode 145 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking more about the Pittsburgh Steelers current salary cap situation on the heels of the contract numbers related to the signings of quarterback Kenny Pickett and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi both hitting the NFLPA. We also discuss a $3.5 million error made by the NFLPA that needs to be straightened out.

Alex and I look at the Steelers projected usable salary cap space as of Tuesday morning and have a long talk about how much of a buffer the team will decide to keep going into the 2022 regular season. We discuss the possibility of the team maybe restructuring the contract of outside linebacker T.J. Watt later in the offseason.

An additional segment from The Pivot Podcast interview with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was released since our last show so Alex and I recap two main talking points that we took away from it. One is the impact of the Steelers loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Super Bowl on the Hall of Fame candidacy of wide receiver Hines Ward. The other centers around the NFL game changing related to how the Steelers defense used to play back in 2010 and prior.

Former Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams had some interesting things to say during his interview on The Arthur Moats Experience With Deke podcast so Alex and I make sure to cover a few items from that show.

As part of us continuing to preview Steelers players ahead of training camp get underway, Alex and I spend the Tuesday show discussing Ulysees Gilbert III, Kendrick Green, Joe Haeg, Najee Harris, Pressley Harvin III, and J.C. Hassenauer in this episode.

