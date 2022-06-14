The Terrible Podcast — Talking Latest Steelers News, Khan On Diontae, Attaochu Plausibility, Colbert Top Draft Picks & More

Season 12, Episode 140 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the big stories surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers to start off this week. Fortunately, those stories include the game of pickleball and former wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returning to Pittsburgh to say a formal goodbye over the weekend.

The Chicago Bears released outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu on Monday so Alex and I discuss whether or not the Steelers might have interest in signing him. We also briefly look at the Steelers depth chart at the position and if there is a need to add to the room.

New Steelers general manager Omar Khan did another interview on Thursday, so Alex and I discuss what he had to say about wide receiver Diontae Johnson possibly getting a contract extension this summer. We also discuss a few other things concerning Khan based on a major media report from the last few days.

Alex just wrapped up a series on the best draft picks made by Kevin Colbert during his time in Pittsburgh, so we go over his top 10 on that list.

With my annual 90-in-30 training camp series now underway, Alex and I discuss the first six players that I have covered, Montravius Adams, Marcus Allen, Tyson Alualu, Daniel Archibong, Calvin Austin III, and Genard Avery.

We wrap up this Tuesday show by answering an email we received from a listener.

