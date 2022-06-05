Mitch Trubisky’s Leadership, Demeanor Praised by QB Coach Mike Sullivan

In an interview with Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews, Pittsburgh Steelers QB coach Mike Sullivan talked about how QB Mitch Trubisky is taking on a leadership role in the quarterback room.

“He’s just a likeable young man and he’s got a very pleasant demeanor,” Sullivan said. “He’s got a sense of humor, and I think he has a way of just trying to connect with all of his teammates. He’s come in with confidence, but also with humility. I think that’s something his teammates see him putting in the time, and of course, you know, his experience.”

Trubisky has the most starting experience of any quarterback on the Steelers roster, as he started at least nine games in four seasons with the Chicago Bears, leading them to the playoffs twice. If it wasn’t for the Cody Parkey “double doink” against the Eagles in the Wild Card Round in 2018, Trubisky would have a playoff win under his belt as well. As the most experienced and season quarterback on the roster, it’s good that Trubisky is taking on a leadership role, especially considering that half the room is rookies, with QBs Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun joining QB Mason Rudolph, the only holdover from last season’s roster at the position.

Trubisky spent a year behind QB Josh Allen in Buffalo, and the two grew close throughout the year. I’m sure Trubisky appreciated Allen’s leadership and is taking some of those traits over to Pittsburgh. Trubisky got thrown to the fire a little bit as a rookie No. 2 pick, starting 12 games for a Bears team that was going nowhere fast under John Fox. He was much improved in year No. 2, leading the Bears to a 12-4 record and throwing for 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns under Matt Nagy, but the Bears never got back to those heights, with consecutive 8-8 seasons and a playoff loss to the Saints in his final season. Trubisky was constantly under the microscope given his pedigree, but his leadership was consistently praised throughout his tenure in Chicago. Being a leader is one of the most important traits a quarterback can have, and Trubisky’s natural leadership ability will likely help him in his quarterback competition with Rudolph and Pickett for the starting job.

Even if he doesn’t win the job, Trubisky’s leadership will be a valuable asset to Pittsburgh, especially when it comes to working with Pickett. Both are first-round picks, and Trubisky can mentor Pickett on how to effectively manage the expectations that come with that. The quarterback competition is going to be interesting to watch throughout training camp and the preseason, but Trubisky showing off his leadership traits early is a very positive sign for Pittsburgh.