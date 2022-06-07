Former Steelers’ OL B.J. Finney Reportedly Retires From Football

It sounds like former Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive lineman B.J. Finney is calling it a career. According to this tweet from Kansas State beat writer Kellis Robinett, Finney was reportedly retired from the NFL after dealing with medical and health issues.

Here’s what Robinett tweeted a short time ago.

Former K-State offensive lineman B.J. Finney told me last night he has medically retired from football after playing seven seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not sure if that’s widely known or not. Just wanted to say congrats to him on a stellar career! pic.twitter.com/gO87uBerDt — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) June 7, 2022

Undrafted out of Kansas State in 2016, Finney signed with the Steelers. It was an especially joyous moment with Finney and his family growing up as die hard Steelers’ fans. Check out their reaction here.

Finney became a valuable swingman for the team, starting 13 games over his first four years with the team, seeing action at center and guard. He left to take a deal with the Seattle Seahawks for the 2020 season. But he struggled there, dealing with moving across the country during the pandemic, and did not play a single offensive snap for the Seahawks in 2020. By mid-season, they shipped him to Cincinnati, spending most of his time there as a weekly inactive.

The Bengals released him during the 2021 offseason. Finney reunited with Pittsburgh last March and made the roster out of camp this past season. He began the year as a backup but after several injuries to the team’s left guard spot, started two games for Pittsburgh, Week 12 versus Cincinnati and Week 13 against Chicago. But he suffered a back injury three snaps into the Bears game and was placed on IR. Presumably, the back injury is what is ending his career.

In seven NFL years, Finney appeared in 73 games, starting 15 of them. A solid career as an undrafted player and nice find by Kevin Colbert, one of his last big UDFA hits.