The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers GM Selections Of Khan, Weidl, Tuesday OTA Session Recap & More

Season 12, Episode 133 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday night emergency episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers new general manager room that is expected to include Omar Khan and Andy Weidl as his assistant. Khan is obviously expected to be named the new general manager and thus taking over for the retiring Kevin Colbert.

We go over the history and backgrounds of both Khan and Weidl and what the dynamic of the new duo is likely to look like with the Steelers. We also talk about a few new additions to the football operations department the two might help make and what the future might hold for Brandon Hunt at this point.

Alex and I discuss what the pre-dragt process might look like moving forward and what the overall philosophy of the organization might look like. We spent a good 30 minutes discussing this topic in this emergency episode.

Alex and I then move on to discuss the comings and goings related to the Steelers first OTA session of 2022 that took place on Tuesday. We talk defensive end Stephon Tuitt and wide receiver Diontae Johnson being absent at the start of OTAs, the first-team offensive line unit, the quarterback rotation and much more from Tuesday.

