NFL, NFLPA Agree To Alter Practice Squad Size; Rules For Return From Reserve Lists

On Wednesday, the NFL-NFLPA agreed to keep practice squads at 16 players, allow more veterans per team to sign to the practice squad, and have three game elevations per week.

The NFL had previously increased the practice squad size to 16 players in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued it in 2021. That size of 16 players per team will now continue.

In addition to teams being allowed to have 16 practice squad players in total, there are also now allowed 10 practice squad players with no more than two accrued seasons, up from four previously. Teams may also have as many as six veteran players with more than two accrued seasons on their practice squads as well. That number is up from two.

Teams must have no more than 10 total players on their practice squad that fit the the two accrued seasons rule. Players can be elevated from the practice squad up to three times before being subject to waivers.

In addition to the practice squad rules getting altered, the NFL and NFLPA also locked in some other additional rules for the 2022 season recently. Among them: Eight players per team can return from injured reserve and other reserve lists. Four games must have elapsed before a player can return from those reserve list, however.

