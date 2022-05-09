Initial Steelers Jersey Numbers Now Known For Several 2022 Rookies

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hold their 2022 rookie minicamp this coming weekend and with that event on tap, we now have a listing of initial jersey numbers that several players should be wearing.

As for the Steelers draft class, which is led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, the team’s first round draft pick, he will wear No. 8, the number he wore at the University of Pittsburgh. The team’s second round pick, wide receiver George Pickens, will reportedly wear No. 14 to start off. Last year, that number was worn by wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.

Third round pick, defensive end DeMarvin Leal, will wear No. 98, which was worn last season by outside linebacker Taco Charlton. Wide receiver Calvin Austin III, the Steelers fourth round selection this year, will wear No. 19, which was previously worn for several years by wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

To round out the Steelers 2022 draft class, Connor Heyward will wear No. 83, Mark Robinson will wear No. 93 and quarterback Chris Oladokun will wear No. 5.

As for a few of the Steelers undrafted free agents that the team has signed, six of them have been assigned initial jersey numbers and you can see them listed below.

These jersey numbers are not yet official and likely won’t be until the regular season starts. Players might ultimately change numbers so be careful rushing out to buy a personalized jersey. That said, Pickett should be sticking with No.8.